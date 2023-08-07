Niger Beware: Barbarian Insurrectionists Disguise As Saviors

The Niger military junta must be left guessing if ECOWAS is going to invade or not. Right now, there are more African countries under civilian rule than military rule. Economic sanctions from each of them against Niger is more effective than war, but must always be an option on the table. War is less productive because it is a double edge sword. Any strong man, no matter how ambitious, should not impose his will on the whole country.

May African God forbid another proxy war in Africa generally and the Niger Republic in particular. ECOWAS is struggling to find a solution to an age-old problem in African countries. There has been advice from different schools of thought on how best to handle the problem immediately. Whatever side you are on, the consensus should be discouraging the junta in Niger before this aberration of forced rule spreads to other African countries.

We were warned about the dangers of Communism and Capitalism which have been hijacked by those nationalists who appeal to our primordial instinct of greatness. They point to many discrepancies in society to justify their insatiable greed for power. It varies from immorality they themselves engage in, religious intolerance to anger against “lazy Youths”, the poor and those dispossessed getting a breathing chance called welfare.

Imperialism has no special doctrine order than their penchant to get cheap resources and labor. It is true that Russia has come to Africans’ side when fighting Western colonialism. But we must be careful when the same savor asks for a little less than a ton of flesh. We must keep our eyes open when crying. Nigeria asked Russia for the Ajaokuta Steel Plant because Western countries refused. The Steel Plant has been in a coma for about half a century!

The role of the ECOWAS has been complicated by at least three countries backing the Coup plotters in Niger, lining up behind Russian support of coup plotters Putin discouraged at home. Soldiers know that they could not get elected to government by votes, so seized power to rule without knowing what they were getting into except to give orders as they do in uniform. African military promise what they are not trained for or know how to accomplish.

It should have downed on Africans that the Military has no magic wand to solve any problem, no matter how well intentioned they were, like when the Military first struck in Nigeria. Soldiers and Police are allowed to use force to subdue unruly elements in the society. Unfortunately, some of them become brutes. Like the Military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso supporting Niger coup plotters. They divide themselves into regular Army and Presidential Personal Militia.

It is not that different from a country with the President’s personal militia guards and the country’s Army. This actually backfired against President Putin in Russia. In most societies, there are incongruous one third looking for a cause to champion and use to dominate the rest of the two third. Like the Europeans, soldiers succeed themselves, hand over to their preferred candidates or ethnic group when forced to, after destroying their own countries.

The spread of the greed for power and money grab into Africa consciousness, has devastated the developing prospects of Africa. They want to control every institution of government by their whims and caprices. While it is true that liberal democracy has been replaced by the hypocrisy we see in the Western world and rigging everywhere in the name of the people, the silent majority are still the sanest until they are pushed to the wall.

Surprisingly, this aberration to impinge on the freedom of ideas and votes have crept up into liberal democracy as well after rejecting their preference for democracy that represents the will of the people. Even the most powerful democracy is still fighting for its normal way of life after tolerating and electing a power hungry dictator like Germany’s Hitler. They always start as little nuisance the silent majority ignore.

World autocracy, dictatorship and theocracy are the surreptitious powers used to enforce a greater grip on society in the name of the useful ignoramus demonstrating in their support; conveniently labeled “support of the masses” to reestablish kleptocracy and serfdom. They start as bodyguards, political thugs and vigilantes until they consider themselves strong enough to seize power.

These Barbarians are back in full gear around the world. Liberalism and Democracy are not working for them, so they grab the bull by the horns. They are militias creating mob actions, confronting migrants and enforcing sit-down at home orders not only at Capitol Hill in the United States but locally around the world.

Their goal is to capture as much as possible before the silent majority realize that they have been caught flat footed in their slumber. No matter what we think about the United States insurrectionists, their Election purged their “undesirables” and extremists that labeled those fighting for civility and their Human Rights extremists.

One of the common economic policies of the rich all over the world and Africa in particular is to pay as little back as they can: into the society, into the common purse as taxes. They pay little wages and raise the taxes paid by little people. Yet, the loudest cry comes from the rich about government spending on the poor, working and middle classes. More money must be left in the honeypot for them to steal. We call some of the Army Generals “militricians”.

Some are even activists at one point but once people start getting rich from favorable contracts, the excessive retail prices paid on food to medication by working and middle classes, they become rich conservatives hiding their profits offshore away from fellow Africans. Remember, only little people pay taxes for the benefit of the rich since they enjoy the little infrastructure and security officers more than the common man.