The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said there is no truth in the reports making the rounds that some Nigerians, especially of the South East extraction were prevented from boarding buses hired by the Federal Government to evacuate stranded Nigerians from the war-torn Khartoum in Sudan.

The Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit NiDCOM, Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun made the explanation in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, a video trended online where a Nigerian who claimed to be of Southeast extraction accused the Federal Government of being segregative in the process of evacuating Nigerians in Sudan.

He called on Igbo sons who are of hi-networth to raise the alarm on what he claimed is happening in the evacuation efforts so that they can be evacuated.

But the NiDCOM in the statement, said the reports which has been published on some national dailies is a fabricated lie and the height of rascality and mischief.

It described the group that first circulated the news, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), as a faceless group.

“The ridiculous allegation which was first published by in the Daily Independent Newspapers on May 1, 2023, and syndicated by This Day Newspapers, Nigerian Tribune online and other online media.

“The said group never bothered to cross check the sponsored false story on Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa or get her own side of the story before spreading the falsehood all over the media in the spirit of fairness, balancing and objectivity.

“The allegation by the faceless group, a Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), signed by one Hon Goodluck Ibem against Dabiri -Erewa, who was busy coordinating the two-day conference of Global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS), with 64 countries in attendance in Abuja, is most wicked, divisive and a ridiculous fabrication,” it said.

The commission said reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff on ground in Khartoum, indicated that when the boarding of buses began, the situation was so chaotic that some people (including non-Nigerians) jumped in violently, some with daggers, through the windows.

It explained that to bring sanity and to abide by the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs that priority should be given to women, children and students, the officials started calling them in according to states in alphabetical order, beginning with Abia State.

“Reports from Sudan indicate that all who converged at the prescribed locations, were to be picked up, have all been moved in 40 buses either towards Port Sudan or towards Egyptian borders.

“However, if some arrived after the stipulated time or did not show up at the point of pick up, they can’t blame it on any one,” the commission said.

The NiDCOM maintained that it is focussed and working with other relevant agencies, on the safe return of stranded Nigerians and will not be distracted by ‘nonsensical, illogical, irresponsible, rascal and unfounded comments meant to distract her from the success, safe and secure return of Nigerians from Khartoum, Sudan.