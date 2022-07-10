Life is simple, with everything in its natural state to make life easier. The complexity we often experience in life isn’t about nature but more of its adulteration.

The creation of the world is without limitations. Everything that would enhance life and its performance was created.

The waters, the grasses, the animals, the plants etc were all created to bring forth life and help to sustain it in a give and take manner, the oxygen and carbondioxide , the photosynthesis and respiration.

The world was created to operate in circles. As much as the earth rotates around, so also humans, animals and plants rotate around themselves, living a communal life ,taken what other don’t need and given out to others what they don’t need which may form the central existing factor to others.

Nature is good, nothing lacking .Sadly its adulteration has given one a cause for concern, giving negatively humanity most times what nature couldn’t give.

Nature doesn’t give sickness, its adulteration does. The kidney problems, the heart issues etc that is almost a recurrent sickness, isn’t natural. The cancer that has given many nightmares isn’t natural but the adulteration of nature.

Nature is health while its adulteration is sickness. Last week I was home, among the many things I noticed was the need to go back to nature and dwell there. The fresh food I ate for the few days I spent was significantly different from the frozen ones I am used to in the town.

Nature is gradually being depleted, giving way for artifical lifestyle. Everything is frozen and microwaved . More of artifical food than natural . Who eats fresh things again? Fresh from Nature? Fresh fish direct from the sea? Fresh chicken not already frozen for months? Fresh fruits not one that have been chemically preserved?

Once I entered one of the supermarkets around, there was nothing I couldn’t find. From oil, to vegetables etc well preserved only God knows what was used on them and how long they would last before they are purchased.

Our penchant for artifical things is gradually telling on the very longevity and good health our forefathers were known for.

When, “udara, utu, utikpo, uvene, nchichi”( local fruits)and other natural fruits largely seen in our bushes have been replaced with foreign sweets, chocolates etc why wouldn’t our health get worse for it.

Every single artifical thing seen around us, TV set, fridge, AC, phone, fans, washing machines etc have their health hazards no matter how insignificant.

Recently I found myself inside the rain taking a natural shower, though not without my boxer. To those that saw me it was very odd to them, very childish and very unexpected from an adult. It was a cool bath and I enjoyed every single moment of it, anyway.

My question is what is the difference between what I did and what people do inside the closet, under a shower? No difference, the only difference may be, one was done in a closet with a treated water while the other was done in the open with a natural water. Obviously the latter is most preferable.

Nature is good and should at all times be the first option.

Nature is not crude, it is not primitive either. Until we learn to go back to nature and embrace it without placing it as a second option to artificiality we would continue to pay darely for such.

Artificiality is good, I’m not condemning it. My challenge is our penchant for it, overly extolling it above nature and making those who cannot afford such luxury look so lowly.

For me I prefer to take my shower in the rain than under the shower, eat my yam with raw oil than fried stew, lick my “udara and uvene” than chocolate, drink from the coldness of “Udu”( clay pot), sitted on the ground hedge around with “aja”( soil) than drink from a frozen fridge or dispenser.

Looking forward to that day, we would all appreciate the very things we are missing in nature and resolve to go back to it and restore it back to its pride of place in homes.

We die daily naturally , but with artifical food and lifestyle the rate at which we die daily increases.

Waiting for the next rain to do my open shower. It is nice, cool and naturally exhilarating. Call it childish, afherall it is in what looks like childish that wisdom lies.

See what nature has done for us with all the plants, grasses, leaves, fruits etc that if properly harnessed could be an exit door out of this alien sickness we are by day harassed with.

Let me shock you. It is not scientifically proven but by my own personal experience, fridge does not preserve the freshness of anything . At best it prevents it from decaying. Putting things in the fridge for months and expect them to retain their natural freshness is foolhardy. I have tried it ,it wouldnt be like their natural freshness.

To those who drink, safer to drink natural things( palmy). To those who eat, better to eat naturally. We will some day die, but helping our lives to be healthy should be our duty. “Exoticism”, “artificiality” ,”classism” etc are all nice but at all times should play a second fiddle role to nature and natural things .

Jarlath Opara