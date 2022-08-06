A Roman Catholic priest and a bishop were targeted in the Department of Matagalpa by the Nicaraguan authorities this week. Father Uriel Vallejos was surrounded and forcibly confined to a parish house in the city of Sébaco by the police and paramilitaries from 1 August until late morning on 4 August. In a separate incident, in the city of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Jose Álvarez was blockaded inside the curia by security forces on 4 August, preventing him from officiating Mass in the afternoon and evening. The police actions followed an order for the immediate halt of transmissions by six Roman Catholic radio stations in the Department of Matagalpa on Monday 1 August, issued by Nahima Díaz, executive president of The Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Post Office (TELCOR). The forced closure was based on a claim that the stations have not held valid authorisations dating back to 2003. These claims were refuted by Roman Catholic officials who pointed out that Monsignor Álvarez had provided the required documentation to TELCOR in June 2016, but that his requests for official acknowledgement went unanswered. Also on 1 August, police accompanied by paramilitaries stormed the Infant Jesus of Prague Chapel, part of the Jesus of Divine Mercy Parish in Sébaco, in order to confiscate radio and television equipment inside the church. Worshippers inside the church attempted to stop the police from entering and at least two were injured. Father Vallejos and a number of worshippers took refuge inside the parish house adjacent to the chapel and were then blockaded inside by the security forces until late morning on 4 August when the security forces withdrew and the priest escaped and went to an undisclosed location. During the blockade, the priest, who is diabetic, subsisted on bread and water. The same day, on 4 August, in the city of Matagalpa, heavily armed security forces surrounded the curia of the Matagalpa Diocese, blocking Monsignor Álvarez inside and preventing anyone outside from entering. In response, the bishop approached the security forces, singing and praying for the officers and asking them to reconsider their actions. Monsignor Álvarez was not permitted to leave the curia in the afternoon to officiate Mass in the Matagalpa Cathedral and the most recent information received by CSW is that he is still blockaded inside. Both priests have a history of being targeted by the government. The closure of the six radio stations follows the forced closure of Roman Catholic run television stations in May and June. CSW’s Head of Advocacy Anna Lee Stangl said, “We condemn the unjustified attacks by the Nicaraguan government on these two religious leaders and call for the immediate withdrawal of all security forces from religious buildings in Matagalpa Department. We call on the international community to make it clear to the Nicaraguan government that these attacks, serious violations of freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, are unacceptable. The courage of Monsignor Alvarez and Father Vallejos, and the example set by the bishop in particular, in attempting to engage in peaceful dialogue with members of the security forces are admirable and CSW stands with them and all those in Nicaragua who continue to stand for democracy and respect for fundamental human rights.”