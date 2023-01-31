The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will on Tuesday (7th February 2023) inaugurate a Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in the Implementation of Counter Insurgency Operations in the North East (SIIP-North East).

The inauguration will take place at Bukhari Bello Auditorium, NHRC Headquarters at 10am.

The panel has as its chairman, Honourable Justice Abdu Aboki, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

A statement by the NHRC Deputy Director Public Affairs, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, on Tuesday, listed other members of the panel to include, Ms Kemi Okonyedo, representing Women Rights Organisation, Barrister Azubuike Nwankenta, representing NBA, Major General Letam Wiwa rtd (Military Law and Intelligence Expert).

Others are Dr. Maisaratu Bakari (Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology (Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital Yola), Dr. Fatima Akilu (Humanitarian Expert, representing Civil Society), and Ms. Halima Nuradeen (Psychologist, representing Youths).

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu OFR, SAN, who made this disclosure in Abuja on Monday, stated that the panel will among other things focus on investigating Reuters report which alleged that Nigerian Military was involved in abortion of many pregnancies in the North East in the last 10 years.

Recall that the international media organisation had alleged that the Military was involved in massacre of children as well as other Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the North East.

The Military has however, refuted the allegations, saying that it was a ploy to malign the image of the Nigerian Armed Forces which has been at the forefront of the counter insurgency efforts in the North East.

As a follow-up, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor during his visit to the Commission in December 2022, told the Executive Secretary that the Military is willing and ready for any probe, particularly as it relates to Reuter’s report as stated above.