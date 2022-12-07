After yesterday’s trades, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) maintained its upward trend thanks to increases in many blue-chip equities, including BUA cement and Ecobank TransNational Incorporated (ETI), whose market capitalization grew by another N53 billion.

The All Share Index (ASI), which closed at 48,366.69 points, increased by 96.46 points, or 0.20 percent. At N26.344 trillion, the market capitalization as a whole increased by N53 billion.

Gains in medium- and large-capitalized stocks, including BUA Cement, Ecobank TransNational Incorporated (ETI), NASCON Allied Industries, Nigerian Exchange (NGX), and Champion Breweries, had an impact on the recovery.

Market sentiment, as indicated by market breadth, was upbeat as 16 equities increased in value compared to 13 declining ones. The company that saw the biggest price increase, 8.06%, to settle at N2.28 per share was Honeywell Flour Mills. ETI increased by 4.98 percent to settle at N10.55 per share, while Champion Breweries gained 7.14 percent to close at N3.75.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria increased by 4.00% to close at 26 kobo a share, while Lasaco Assurance increased by 4.71% to conclude at 89 kobo. Livestock Feeds gained 3.98% to end the day at N1.11 kobo.

2.50 percent more BUA cement was up to close at N82. To end the day at 89 kobo, Jaiz Bank added 2.30 kobo. Cement prices at AIICO increased by 1.89 to settle at 54 kobo. To close at N5.60 kobo, African Prudential gained 1.82 percent.

UACN Property Development Company (UPDC), on the other hand, lead the losers’ chart by 7.07% to settle at 92 kobo per share. Following Wema Bank, which fell 6.12% to settle at N3.22, FTN Cocoa processors fell 3.33 percent to close at 29 kobo per share.

Oando depreciated by 2.50 percent to conclude at N3.90 per share while Wapic Insurance fell by 2.63 percent to close at 37 kobo. GEREGU closed at N108 kobo, down 2.44 percent. To close at N21.05 kobo, GTCO lost 1.64%. FBN Holdings lost 1.37 percent of its value to end the day at N10.80 kobo.

CWG lost 1.25 percent to end the day at 79 kobo. Fidelity Bank dropped by 120% to finish at N4.10 kobo. Additionally, Sterling Bank decreased by 71% to close at N1.39 KOBO.

Although there were 3,189 deals, the overall amount of trades fell by 71.16 percent to 184.657 million units, valued at N3.572 billion. FBN Holdings (FBNH) shares were the most actively traded, with 66.108 million shares changing hands for N727.029 million.

Following with 36.614 million shares valued at N43.450 million, Transcorp was followed by Geregu Power, which traded 17.474 million shares worth N1.754 billion.

R.T. Riscoe traded 5.632 million shares worth N1.513 million, while Access Holdings traded 7.351 million shares worth N62.926 million.