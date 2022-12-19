The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has asked its recently hired brokers to maintain high ethical standards in their business practices and adopt a culture of continuous learning in order to stay abreast of developments in the financial industry.

Temi Popoola, the chief executive officer of NGX, gave the opening remarks at the weekend’s induction ceremony for the 91 newly authorized dealing clerks. He urged the newly inducted brokers to be upholders of integrity and impeccable character, with a tendency to put the market first in their decision-making.

He emphasized that the exchange and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement their zero-tolerance policy for transgressions.

Popoola commented on the technology thrust of the Exchange by saying, “Technology is going to progressively drive our company operations and activities moving forward. As seen by our smooth transition to virtual trading after the COVID-19 epidemic, The Exchange has proven throughout time that it is ready for the digital transformation.

“Our trading platform and real-time data service remain a game changer in the capital market. Through these platforms, we have improved market order flow, sustained an increase in the number of trades, provided high availability and enabled direct market access and remote trading.”

Additionally, he exhorted the new hires to adopt a culture of continuous learning and utilize NGX’s specialized learning platform, X-Academy, in order to increase their expertise and seize opportunities so they can stay ahead of market trends.

Rasheed Yusuf, the market’s deity, thanked the dealing clerks and said that their entry came at a time of considerable volatility and unpredictability in international markets and the global economy.

“I will urge you all to be innovative, creative and ethical as the market needs your skills to increase its contribution to the economy.”

“The exchange and the capital market constitute a platform to turn around the fortunes of the Nigerian economy and I encourage you to leverage every channel available to create impact.”