N’Golo Kanté signs for Al Ittihad on a four year deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 19, 2023 0
Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kanté has agreed to join Al Lttihad from Chelsea for a four years deal according to Fabrizio Ramano. Kanté signs for Al Ittihad

Ngolo Kante who left Leicester City after winning the Premier League with the Foxes has decided on a new future and his destination is Al Ittihad.

Ngolo Kante is 32 years old and the European has decided to Al Ittihad on a four years deal his stint with Chelsea FC comes to an end following a series of injuries he suffered, specifically last season. He managed only 9 appearances for Chelsea in the just-concluded season.

Kante made 277 caps in the Premier League where he scored 12 goals and made 17 assists.

He won major trophies like Premier League, Champions League, World Cup and many more.

