The Nigeria Football Federation, while sympathizing with Turkey in their message also confirmed that they have spoken to Nigerian players who are based in Turkey, and they are all doing fine according to the NFF. The reports claimed that the newly elected NFF President Alhaji Musa Gusau contacted Nigerian players there to ensure their safety.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa who plays for Sivasspor and Henry Onyekuru who plays with Adana Demirspor are the Super Eagles representatives currently in the Turkish tier one. Other 8 Nigerian players also play in the first tier of the Turkish Super League while 10 other Nigerian players play in the second tier of the Turkish league.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is sad about the unfortunate earthquake in Kahramanmaras city of Turkey. NFF President, Alh. Ibrahim Gusau has reached out to Nigerian players based in Turkey, and they have all confirmed that they are fine. We pray the souls of the departed rest in peace, even as we commiserate with the people of Turkey at this time.”

On Monday Turkey and Russia were hit with a colossal earthquake which at the time this report was made has claimed over 7200 lives and rendered thousands homeless. The government of Turkey confirmed that over 8000 so far have been rescued with about 380000 taking refuge for shelter.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu is one of the famous footballers to have been trapped yesterday, fortunately, positive news from his club surfaced that the 31-year-old Hatayaspor player has been rescued and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Unfortunately, professional goalkeeper Ahmet Ayup was one of the casualties confirmed dead by his club Yeni Malatyaspor. The deceased had played for two Turkish clubs before joining Yeni Malatyaspor. He is survived by his Wife who escaped the rubble according to her reports to local media.