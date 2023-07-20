NFF to review Super Eagles head coach salary

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to review the salary of the Nigeria Super Eagles head coach. The Federation asserted that Jose Peseiro is amongst the top 5 earning coaches in Africa and will no longer be able to meet up with the monthly salary of around $70,000 monthly.

Peseiro’s one year contract expired last month and rumour about his future with the African giant is uncertain.

According to Fifa licensed journalist Samuel Tob in a message shared on his twitter page, NFF in the coming days will invite the Manager for a review or seek an alternative should an agreement not be reached with the Portuguese.

“Jose Peseiro earns more than the Moroccan coach & he is among the top 5 earners in Africa.

According to Complete Sports report; The $70,000 monthly salary has been an heavy burden on the Federation.

The NFF wants to review his salary & seek for alternatives.”

Jose Peseiro’s coaching prowess has not been convincing to many Nigerians since taking over the job from Eguaveon. Despite beating Sierra Leone in a difficult encounter to qualify for the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast, many football enthusiasts still believe more is expected from the manager.