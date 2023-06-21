Path The News Chronicle » Sports » José Peseiro contract: NFF to carry out SMS/social media poll

José Peseiro contract: NFF to carry out SMS/social media poll

Oladimeji Adeoye June 21, 2023 0
José Peseiro contract

NFF to carry out SMS/social media poll to decide on José Peseiro contract

NFF could carry out an SMS/Social Media poll to decide on whether to extend Jose Peseiro’s contract or not, according to a reliable source from the Nigeria Football Federation as shared by Osasu Obayiuwana on Twitter.

According to the post, the NFF’s top officials have long decided, for weeks now, to carry out an SMS/social media poll, to help decide whether José Peseiro should remain as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

Here are the comments of an NFF official on this:

“Can you imagine that they want to do this? Whoever recommended this doesn’t mean well for Ibrahim Gusau, the NFF board and the team. How can what is supposed to be the responsibility of the NFF be left in the hands of fans? This is absolutely ridiculous.”

“I hope they shelve this plan and don’t dare to go ahead with it. Gusau will have no credibility left in the reputation bank, if he does this.”

Jose Peseiro whose contract will expire this month’s end could be forced to take a pay cut or be replaced by a local coach.

Peseiro guided the Super Eagles to 2024 AFCON Qualification after a stringent encounter of 2-3 against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia, Liberia on Sunday.

