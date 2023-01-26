Three football referees have been suspended by the Nigerian Football Federation following questionable decisions during NPFL games they took charge of days ago. According to PUNCH, Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation Referees’ Committee, Faith Irabor, has assured that the body will continue to keep the men in the middle on their toes to rid Nigerian football of bad officiating.

In a notice of suspension for poor performance signed by the secretary of the referees’ committee, Sani Zubairu, the body summoned two officials over incidents of poor officiating in the games between 3SC and Kwara United on match-day two as well as the centre referee of the game between Rivers United and Niger Tornadoes on match-day three.

“The following referees are hereby suspended until they appear before the Referees Committee for explanations on what happened in their matches they were involved as follows: 1. Shooting Stars vs Kwara Utd – Ndubuisi Ukah – Imo; Otuwho Morrision – Delta – Asst. Ref Ii; 2. Rivers Utd vs Niger Tornadoes – Faro Abdulrahman – Lagos,” the statement read.

“What we have done in the first instance is purely administrative and it is for the time being. Until we video what the referees have done before we know what to do. So, we have suspended them for now, pending when they meet with the referees’ committee,”