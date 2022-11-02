The Nigerian Football Federation has announced the suspension of football official, Auwalu Baba Jada from all football-related activities, pending investigations into a video that has been trending online for some days now in which he is the principal character. The former Wikki Tourist chairman was seen in a video circulating the internet making some statements relating to match-fixing in the Hausa language.

According to the NFF statement, the former Wikki Tourist boss has been suspended from all football-related activities until the investigation is concluded.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said on Tuesday:

“Auwalu Baba Jada has been suspended from all football-related activities pending investigations into the video recording in which he is the principal character. The investigations will be conducted by the ethics and integrity units of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Auwalu Baba Jada will have no role in any football activity, event, or programme until the investigations are concluded, and this also means he is summarily suspended from his membership of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League”.

In his statement, Auwalu Baba claimed he has a link with all NPFL clubs aside from MFM and could send a player for a slot without hesitation from the club, he further said that he was responsible for fixing a game between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars last season to avert Lobi Stars from been relegated.

“Katsina (Utd) were defeated here in (Bauchi), I had to insist on seeing the Governor (of Bauchi) ensure that Katsina (Utd) is defeated here even with their eight million (Naira).

“I made them lose. We were the ones who influenced (fix) Kano Pillars to defeat Shooting Stars in Kano because we want Lobi (Stars) to survive (relegation).

“Between me and Lobi (Stars), only God can come between us and I can do anything for them.

“Any town that has a Premier League (club) … aside MFM (Lagos), that’s the only town that I don’t have any friends that I can send people to coordinate/help in Nigeria.

“There is none. In any town at all that has Premier League some even if they don’t have, for example Kwara know, they have ABS and their boss was even here (Bauchi). So, we have good relationships with people.

All your need to do is to go and play your game anywhere in Nigeria”