German tactician, Gernot Rohr has been allegedly sacked as head coach of the senior national football team, Super Eagles.

Rohr was relieved of his job by his employer, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), after five years in the saddle.

The German was sacked after one of the sponsors of the Super Eagles agreed to the termination clause in the German’s contract.

Rohr was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles in August 2016 and led the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The German’s conservative approach and Super Eagles’ uninspiring performances have been heavily criticised by some Nigerians.

Despite leading the Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup play-offs, the Franco-German will not be taking the team to the playoffs and the Nation’s cup in January 2022.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, finished top of Group C despite being held 1-1 by Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday.

Nigeria will face any of these teams which includes Egypt Ghana, Mali, Cameroon or DR Congo, when the playoffs draw goes down on December 18th, 2021.