On the 30th of September, 2022, Mallam Ibrahim Gusau emerged as the new president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The event took place in Edo State at the 78th Elective Congress of the country’s football regulatory organization.

At the expiration of Amaju Melvin Pinnick’s two-term tenure in September 2022, who was previously the head of the football body, Ibrahim then dived into a contest with eleven others to compete for the Nigerian highly esteemed football federation position.

The contest, in general, featured Idah Peterside, a former goalkeeper for Enyimba and pundit with Supersports; Musa Ahmadu, a former General Secretary of the NFF; Seyi Akinwunmi, the current 1st Vice President of the NFF; Shehu Dikko, the NFF’s 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the LMC; Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, the vice chairman of Plateau State Football Association.

Others were Adam Mouktar Mohammed, the current chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association; Amanze Uchegbulam, the current chairman of the Imo State Football Association; Abba Yola, the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Dr Christian Emeruwa, an individual who boasts a lecturing position in Sports Administration.

Ibrahim Gusau, the Nigerian politician and former minister for Agriculture and Industries, reached a number of votes that peaked at 21, conquering former first Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, who was with only 12 votes at the end of the poll in order to triumph as the new NFF President.