The Nigeria Football Federation election was held today in Benin, Edo State. Ibrahim Musa Gusau becomes the 33rd NNF President in history since independence in 1960 succeeding Amaju Melvin Pinnick who assumed the office in 2014 and was re-elected after four years for his second tenure in 2018.

Before the election began today, 11 candidates had earlier been successfully screened and cleared by the NFF committee to run for the highest position. They are:

Presidential Aspirants;

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi

Mallam Shehu Dikko

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau

Barr. Musa Amadu

Dr. Christian Emeruwa

Peterside Idah

Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola

David-Buhari Doherty

Honourable Sulaiman Kwande

Adam Mukrhar

Musa Amadu.

Three from the 11 Presidential candidates pulled out while the election was on;

(Sulaiman Kwande, Abba Mouktar And Musa Amadu).

The full results after the election were held.

NFF Presidential Election Results:

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi: 12

Mallam Shehu Dikko: 6

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau: 21

Dr Christian Emeruwa: 0

Peterside Idah: 1

Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola: 1

David-Buhari Doherty: 0

NFF rules say no winner as Ibrahim Musa Gusau who had the highest vote cast at 21 never reached the required vote of 22 to be declared the winner. A run-off was then further held between all candidates that had at least a vote.

All candidates with lesser votes stepped down for Ibrahim Musa Gusau only Peterside remained. The re-run then was held between the two.

The re-run was concluded as Alh. Musah Ibrahim Gusau won the election as the newly elected president. He earned 39 votes as against Peterside who had just one.