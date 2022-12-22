There have been claims from many sources that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to pay Enyimba’s goalkeeper John Noble his AFCON allowance after 11 months. It was gathered that Noble who is the only NPFL player that made the AFCON squad is the only member of the squad yet to be paid for his AFCON Participation with the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

There have been many calls and condemnations on NFF for the unethical act leveled at Noble. Many have seen it to be insulting not only to John Noble but the entire players and loyalists of our local club which John Noble represents.

Super Eagles of Nigeria were knocked out from the Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia in the knockout round regardless of winning all games at the Group stage level.

According to a popular sports journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana engaged a top NFF official on the development.

The official said it’s possible John Noble provided the wrong account number or didn’t have a domiciliary account. The Osasu source also claimed that all accounts from the players were sent to @cenbank, and they paid all players directly.

“It is very possible that Noble gave us the wrong account number or didn’t have a domiciliary account. I can swear that no one at @thenff stole this money. We send account details to @cenbank, and they make the payments directly.”

Despite the fact that John Noble didn’t make an appearance in any of the Super Eagles’ four games at the 2022 AFCON tournament, he was part of the team selection and should be treated as others.

The Enyimba shot-stopper was considered the third choice after Maduka Okoye of Watford and Frances Uzoho of Omonia during the AFCON tournament. He only made the Austine Eguaveon squad selection once in the game when the Super Eagles defeated Guinea Bissau by 2-0.

John Noble is expected to be paid an allowance of $25,000.