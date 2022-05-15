NFF appoints Jose Peseiro as new Super Eagles head coach

The Portuguese appointment had a twist after he was approached by the NFF, who then decided to appoint Austin Eguaveon on an interim agreement. The Portuguese will replace Austin with instantaneous effect as confirmed by NFF. The Portuguese CV is enticing with enormous experience, he has coached in elite clubs such as FC Porto, Braga, Sporting CP, and as assistant manager at Madrid among others.

NFF in a declaration on Sunday said the appointment is “with immediate effect, subject to the signing of agreed terms” between the football body and the Portuguese.

“Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three-time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies,” the statement added.

“The Eagles will tango with the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, the State of Texas on Saturday, 28th May before flying to New Jersey to confront Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday, 2nd June.”

The educationist with a degree in physical education/sports sciences will be assisted by former international George Finidi. Salisu Yusuf will now serve as the 2nd Assistant as well as head coach of the CHAN and U-23 national teams.

“Usman Abdallah is 3rd Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the match analyst and another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu will be the goalkeepers’ trainer,” the NFF said.

