Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has not been paid his salary since taking over the job of head coach of Super Eagles. The 62-year-old replaced Eguaveon in May this year and has not received any part of his salary. Genort Rohr had left his position as the head coach of Super with him being owed by the NFF and Sport ministry, depicting a lingering issue in Nigeria sports ministry and NFF.

Jose Peisero despite the unpleasant situation has shown dedication towards his job spearheading all Super Eagles games, availing himself in some NPFL matches and supporting Nigeria clubs in CAF tournaments.

The NFF, which receives its funding from the Federal Government already owes money to Franco-German and former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, and players from its national teams.

According to an official of the NFF to BBC Sports Africa:

“We’ve heard from Mr Peseiro’s representatives that he only received his allowances and bonuses, which is very disturbing,”

“His salary is being paid by the Sports Ministry, but we’ve quickly made an alternative arrangement, with the Ministry, to sort the salary payments this week.”

Nigeria’s Sports Ministry, which took on the responsibility to pay Peseiro, has blamed the delay on processes for receiving funds from the federal government. A special adviser to sports minister Sunday Dare says the coach will be paid “very soon”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue of Peseiro’s payment will be resolved soon with the understanding of the federation and the coach,” Toyin Ibitoye told the BBC.

“Everything is being worked on, and we are quite confident that very soon it will be sorted.”