PSG has disclosed in a statement on their forward Neymar Jr who they said will be out for 3–4 months following an injury he sustained on his right ankle. Neymar will undergo surgery and will take 3-4 months before he returns.

“Take a look at the medical update concerning Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr has sustained several instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years. Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha.

It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team.”

20 total views, 20 views today