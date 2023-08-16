Neymar JR leaves PSG, joins Saudi Arabian outfit

Neymar JR departs Ligue 1 giant PSG after six years. In 2017 the Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona for a transfer record as the World’s most expensive player.

“The Brazilian number 10 officially leaves Paris Saint-Germain. Back on six crazy years, between success, passion, and emotion.”

According to Fabrizio, Neymar will earn $300m in two years at Al Hilal — up to a $400m potential package with add-ons and commercial deals.

Al Hilal announced the update on their website, saying:

“The board of directors of Al-Hilal Club Company has completed the signing procedures with the number 10 of the Brazilian national team and its historical top scorer, equalling “Pelé,” and the star of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr, for a period of two sports seasons. The signing ceremony took place today, Tuesday, at the Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris, France with the company represented by His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel”

Bin Nafel described Neymar Jr as one of the most famous figures in the world of football, stating, “He is a global icon who has brought joy and pleasure to the fans, who always spotlight him in all the matches and events he participates in. We are delighted to have him join Al-Hilal, the leader of the largest continent.”

He mentioned that the player is a powerful attacking force, with great potential that has enabled him to achieve accomplishments throughout his career, and his signing is what the team needs, he added that everyone in Saudi Arabia is happy about his joining and welcomes him, concluding his statement with wishes for the player to succeed with his teammates in making Al-Hilal fans satisfied and continuing to achieve more accomplishments

After signing his transfer contract, Neymar Jr stated that he was very happy, winning titles and friends in Europe, and he enjoyed special times. Being a global player, always wanted to test himself in new challenges and opportunities in new places. He said, “I want to write a new history, and the Saudi Professional League has tremendous energy and quality players and is in great growth at the moment, so I believe it is the desired place.”

He added, “Al-Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club, I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal.

In his 6 seasons with PSG, Neymar made 173 appearances, 118 goals and 70 assists.