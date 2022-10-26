In this exclusive interview with The News Chronicle, Mr Obinna Enwerem of NextGen Africa, a climate change NGO, speaks on what his organization has been doing to mitigate climate change effects, future prospects and challenges too.

TNC: First, we would like to say thank you for honoring our invitation. Tell us a little about yourself and your company: what does it do? Why did you venture into this line and how has it been so far? Tell us about the company’s growth trajectory, including the number of employees.

NextGen: Thank you for this wonderful opportunity, I am very delighted to be here. I am Enwerem Obinna Anselem. I am from Mbosi in Ihiala L.G.A. Anambra state. I came from a family of six, my mother was a retired nurse and my father a retired teacher.

The company Next Generation Foundation for Climate Change Africa (NextGen Africa) is an NGO that specializes on climate change mitigation and adaptation for sustainable development.

The movement started in 2002 when I read an article written by then mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, he made a speech calling on partner nations to assist the efforts the US government is making towards the issue of climate change so that the Americans can face and solve their own internal problems. From that day the inspiration and the movement started. It has not been an easy movement because you have to convince people to believe in your ideology.

However, we have grown exponentially through our campaign and workshops, we have over 1000 members and volunteers from different states and ethnicity including our partner organizations in other African countries and the Caribbean, we now work as a network. Yet the organization needs financial assistance both in form of grants and otherwise. We also need project vehicles to enable us move around to hard-to-reach areas.

TNC: What made you choose to start a non-profit organization as opposed to a self-profitable business?

NextGen: Growing up in a rural community in Ihiala Anambra State, I witnessed people suffering in abject poverty due to lack of information and poor/bad agricultural practices like bush burning. And over the years this poverty increases.

This call for action to mitigate against environmental degradation and information on better agricultural practices, which ensures sustainable food production would surely improve people’s standard of living. For this reason I established the organization which augments environmental protection and sustainable food production.

TNC: Please tell us about what keeps you motivated and focused on your organization-despite the inevitable odds faced along the way. What are the peculiar challenges you face in your line of business? What are some of the glorious moments of the foundation?

NextGen: When we look at what we have achieved, we are motivated to do more.

Our organization through workshop and sensitization has promoted the adoption of ‘green’ practices in the state and many communities where we have our members.

Before now, the villagers use firewood for cooking which constitute a high release of greenhouse gas. However, we have in the past few years promoted the adoption of clean cooking stove which releases less than 0.001% of G.H.G, our sensitization program has led to abolishment of the illegal cutting of trees.

Presently we are seeking relief materials for victims of the recent flooding in parts of Nigeria, our team works tirelessly towards this while also looking for sponsors.

TNC: How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your organization? Are there any government incentives you have tried to tap to support the foundation? How do you generally raise the funds to sustain and meet up with your dreams for the foundation?

NextGen: The advent of Covid-19 significantly reduced the number of face to face interactions and contemporaries in the environmental management, industries, workshop, sensitization programme and conferences. It was difficult for us to move around to meet some of our stakeholders like the ministry of environment who love and encourage what we do by supporting us financially, in fact, we have written the ministry of environment for financial support for so many times without getting any positive response up till now.

TNC: How would you describe your journey so far? What are the things you do differently that stand you out from the crowd?

NextGen: Being passionate, upbeat and professional makes us stands out. No matter what the workday brings, it’s important to show you can stay confident and upbeat. People enjoy working with other people who are pleasant, encouraging and constructive, rather than complaining, rude and destructive.

TNC: Do you think the existence of Non-governmental Organizations have to a large extent covered up for some of the loopholes of the government?

NextGen: NGO activities include but are not limited to environmental, social, advocacy and human right work. They can work to promote social and political change on a broad scale or very locally. NGOs play a critical part in developing society, improving communities and promoting citizen participation, so yes, NGOs have covered loopholes of government.

TNC: Let’s have your take on some national issues. Insecurity has been one of Nigeria’s major issues and in recent times, it has degenerated to a point where we now have bandits, unknown gunmen and kidnappers; in your opinion, how can your line of business be utilized to tackle insurgency?

NextGen: Desertification, flooding, gully erosion, poor yield of agricultural products, etc., all these are effects of climate change. By involving the NGO that reaches closely to the rural populace, both Boko Haram, kidnappers, unknown gun men, can in my opinion be curtailed, we can use our organization to reduce the negative effects by granting them amnesty through workshop, sensitization and training in different programmes and vocational studies both here and abroad.

The root cause of insurgency is bad government which has led to mass illiteracy and abject poverty. When the young people lack education and a sustainable means of livelihood, they can easily be coerced into engaging in political thuggery, banditry, etc by evil politicians. On the other hand, our organization engages youths in meaningful projects (mainly in climate change) thereby diverting their attention from social vices. In addition, although some of our employees work as volunteers, every staff receives a monthly stipend that can at least cater for their basic feeding and living expenses. This further helps to direct their minds to positive ventures rather than criminal activities.