“Next thing she’s 6th wife”…  Nigerians react to Hilda’s Visit to Oba’s Palace

Oba Elegushi recently invited famous Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who is from Akwa Ibom State, to his palace in Eti Osa, Lekki, Lagos State.

The 27-year-old Hila Baci has been in the news for breaking the Guinness World Record and creating a new one by cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

She now holds the record for cooking the longest, and as a result, her name is added to the Guinness World Records.

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, who received Hilda Baci at his palace, is one of the brands that continues to be drawn to Hilda Baci as a result of her success.

While in the palace, Hilda Baci was observed conversing with Oba Elegushi, who later gave her an award and took pictures with the world record holder.

Additionally present to greet Hilda Baci and even pose for pictures with her alongside the king in the palace were the chiefs of Oba Elegushi.

Since winning the cook-a-thon and breaking the world record, Hilda Baci has gained widespread attention. Nigerians have showered her with love and encouragement. The Oba of Elegushi is another example.

Now her recent visit has generet different reactions by Nigerians

Check out hilarious comments here:

shalo.mabel: Next thing now boom hilda as 6th wife.

_hiikay: The fact still remains that her beauty and body shape played a big role to her success…

declutterbymho: After greeting make she dey go abeg! 😂.

her__mothers_daughter: Abeg, protect her make she no go Ooni of ife palace oooooo…I no wan hear story faaaa.

dr_mira21: Hope it’s what am thinking😂😂😂😂, make e no be from invitation to heart owner o😂.

djkross_cubana: U sure say no be introduction be this ? Lowkey negotiations fit Dey go down.

suo__official: We nor wan hear say na marriage mk dem host her oh😂.

b___enny__gold: Don’t agree for marriage ooo😭😭

