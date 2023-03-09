“Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” – Romans 6:4

Many Christians fail to experience the fulness God offers. They may go to church, pray, and read their Bibles but still feel discouraged and frustrated. They haven’t received the fulfillment of the promises they read and feel like they are missing something.

Some feel trapped by their heritage and habits or the influences they experience in the world. Many become content with a status quo attitude, going along with the stereotypes encouraged in the media. They can’t seem to believe that God’s promises really are true for them.

They fail to realize that the resurrection of Jesus means that we can walk in the newness of life. We can start over again. We do not need to live with the old habits and problems that have plagued us. With God’s help, we can change. Thanks to Jesus, no problem is too difficult to solve.

Ask yourself if you are walking in the newness of life. Or do you feel stuck? In a rut? Unable to escape your past? Are you content to be conformed to the world and accept less than your full inheritance?

God has spiritual riches available for you. The Bible teaches that He wants to give you power, free you from fear, bless you abundantly, and give you health. Make this declaration: “By faith I will walk in newness of life.” Believe His Word! By faith, receive all that God has prepared for you.

*Reflection Question:*

Are you walking and talking like a child of the King?

*Prayer*

Father, I am not content with a status-quo faith. Help me walk in the newness of life. I declare that Your promises are true. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 6

4 total views, 4 views today