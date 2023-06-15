Path The News Chronicle » News » Newly Signed Data Protection Bill to Create 500,000 Jobs

Newly Signed Data Protection Bill to Create 500,000 Jobs

Adekunle Taofeek June 15, 2023 0
Data Protection Bill to Create 500 000 Jobs

Newly Signed Data Protection Bill to Create 500,000 Jobs

The President, Bola Tinubu signed the Data Protection Bill into law on Monday 12th June 2023, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau has disclosed.
According to the bureau, about 500,000 jobs are expected to be created through the training of Data Protection Officers and licensing of Data Protection Compliance Organisations to offer services to data controllers and processors.
It noted that the new act is one of the strategic ways of meeting the campaign promise of Tinubu to create one million jobs in the digital economy sector. This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Legal Enforcement and Regulations, NDPB, Babatunde Bamigboye.
The National Commissioner, NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, stated that the act will advance the privacy rights and other fundamental freedoms of Nigerians both in cyberspace and in analog transactions.
The statement read in part, “Nigeria has taken a giant leap forward in the global data race with the assent to Nigeria Data Protection Act by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Act was signed on the 12th of June 2023.
“The NDPB, pursuant to the express provisions of the new act, has transmitted into a full-fledged commission and it is mandated to among others: Regulate the deployment of technological and organisational measures to enhance personal data protection.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Workers' Wages To Mitigate  Effects Of Subsidy Elimination

NLC Affirms Government Intentions To Pay Workers’ Wages To Mitigate  Effects Of Subsidy Elimination

Ken Ibenne June 15, 2023 0
Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence

Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence before tribunal 

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife

Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife from his house

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Data Protection Bill

See Date Federal Government Will Start Disbursing Students Loan

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 15, 2023 0

Stand up and Fight the Evils of Corruption, Bawa charges Youths

Merit Ugolo June 15, 2023 0
Oborevwori funding legacy projects

Oborevwori cautions LG Chairmen against multiple taxation 

Francis Francis June 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Data Protection Bill to Create 500 000 Jobs

Newly Signed Data Protection Bill to Create 500,000 Jobs

Adekunle Taofeek June 15, 2023 0
Music Publishers Are Suing Twitter For $250 Million

Music Publishers Are Suing Twitter For $250 Million

Kings Nwachukwu June 15, 2023 0
Cash Shortages And Insecurity Reduced Rail Transport

Cash Shortages And Insecurity Reduced Rail Transport Income By 33% To N768.4m

Iken June 15, 2023 0
Workers' Wages To Mitigate  Effects Of Subsidy Elimination

NLC Affirms Government Intentions To Pay Workers’ Wages To Mitigate  Effects Of Subsidy Elimination

Ken Ibenne June 15, 2023 0
Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence

Peter Obi presents controversial IReV evidence before tribunal 

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0