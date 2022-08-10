Newly promoted Serie A side Cremonese has announced the signing of Super Eagles forward Cyril Desser from KRC Genk in Belgium. Desser last season joined Feyenoord on loan from Genk, and was part of the club squad that lost out on the UEFA Europa League final last season.

Desser made 41 appearances for Feyenoord, where he had netted 21 times with 4 assists to his name.

Cremones on their website briefly gave a biography and record of Desser:

Born in Tongeren (Belgium) on 8 December 1994, a forward, Dessers is the top scorer of the 2021/22 edition of the Conference League thanks to the 10 goals he scored with the Feyenoord shirt, where he played on loan for a season.

Growing up in Oud Heverlee and moving to Lokeren, Cyriel made a name for himself with Breda, the Dutch side with whom he scored 29 goals in 40-second division appearances. His career continued in the Netherlands with Utrecht (19 goals in 56 games), Heracles Almelo (18 goals in 29 games) and Feyenoord (20 goals in 41 games). With Genk, on the other hand, he boasts 43 appearances and 11 goals (3 goals in as many appearances at the start of the 2022/23 season).

With a Belgian passport and a naturalized Nigerian with the national team of the African country, he has so far collected 3 appearances with one goal.