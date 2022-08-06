Fulham today held Liverpool to a 2-2 in the second game of the season. Fulham put up a decent game against Jürgen Klopp with Liverpool coming from behind to equalize both goals. Mohamed Salah rescued a point for Liverpool. He has now set a record of scoring for Liverpool in every opener game for five seasons at a streak.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham’s goals, getting the latter from the spot kick. Liverpool’s new addition Darwin Núñez reduced the goal deficit to one before Salah chipped in the equalizer to take the game to the level of 2-2.

After the first two games, Arsenal remains on top of the log with a convincing win over Crystal Palace, while Fulham and Liverpool stay behind with points for both teams.

Liverpool Manager expresses his disappointment after the game saying:

“You really want to know on a scale of one to 10? Twelve. First of all, I have said it a couple of times, I feel much more responsible for defeats than if you win, and that’s unfortunately my nature. The performance was a defeat – the result is not a defeat but the performance was a defeat and that’s why we have to figure out what happened. And again, if we win today and don’t learn anything from the game, much worse than getting a point and learn the right things – I’m fine with that.

So that’s what we are working on now. That’s not us today, it was not us today. I don’t want to take anything away from Fulham, they did really well, but to be 100 per cent honest, we were in front of the goal and should’ve scored, so that’s the truth as well. We played a really bad game and got a point, so that’s all the truth as well. But playing the way we played is not how we should play and that’s why my frustration about that is pretty high.”