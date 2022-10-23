Newcastle United sealed a top4 spot this evening following their assertive victory away at Tottenham. Newcastle took a first half lead of 2-0 via CALLUM WILSON 31st and MIGUEL ALMIRÓN 40th minutes strikes. Harry Kane in the 54th minute pulled one back for Tottenham but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point for Antonio Conte’s men.

A fourth victory in five games took Newcastfourthed up to fourth on 21 points and just 2 points adrift of Tottenham in the League table and this win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was arguably the most impressive and eye-catching result of the Magpies’ superb season so far.