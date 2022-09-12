Newcastle announced the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius as an urgent backup for Karl Darlow who sustained an injury during a training session. Karius, a free agent following his departure from Liverpool in the summer, has agreed on a deal until January with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season.

The German’s arrival follows an ankle injury sustained by Karl Darlow in training.

While Darlow is not expected to be out long-term, the Magpies have moved quickly to secure experienced cover and to add competition to the squad.

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said:

“We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.

Loris Karius’s first interview as a Newcastle player:

“He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience, and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season”

“I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision.

“Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I’m excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates.”