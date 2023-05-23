Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League after 20 years

Newcastle United sealed a UCL spot last night after a barren draw encounter with Leicester City at the St. James Park Stadium, Newcastle. The Magpies amassed 70 points after 37 games, mathematically only Manchester United who occupy the 4th spot can go ahead of Newcastle, while Liverpool can’t, even with a win in their last game.

Newcastle have played well over 125 games in Europe and have previously enjoyed two Champions League campaigns – the first in 1997/98, when they famously beat Barcelona 3-2 at St. James’ thanks to a Faustino Asprilla hat-trick, the second in 2002/03, when they were winners against Juventus and memorably took on Inter Milan at the San Siro, drawing 2-2 with around 12,000 Magpies fans in the iconic stadium.

They qualified again in 2003/04, but lost out to Partizan Belgrade on penalties in the third qualifying stages, meaning they dropped into the UEFA Cup rather than going into the Champions League group stages.

Leicester earning a point means they can still escape the relegation zone should they win their last game and Everton lose.

A day before the encounter, the club announced Kieran Trippier as the club’s best player for the 2022/23 season.

“We’re delighted to announce that Kieran Trippier has picked up Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 campaign.”

