Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League after 20 years

Oladimeji Adeoye May 23, 2023 0

Newcastle United sealed a UCL spot last night after a barren draw encounter with Leicester City at the St. James Park Stadium, Newcastle. The Magpies amassed 70 points after 37 games, mathematically only Manchester United who occupy the 4th spot can go ahead of Newcastle, while Liverpool can’t, even with a win in their last game.

Newcastle have played well over 125 games in Europe and have previously enjoyed two Champions League campaigns – the first in 1997/98, when they famously beat Barcelona 3-2 at St. James’ thanks to a Faustino Asprilla hat-trick, the second in 2002/03, when they were winners against Juventus and memorably took on Inter Milan at the San Siro, drawing 2-2 with around 12,000 Magpies fans in the iconic stadium.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

They qualified again in 2003/04, but lost out to Partizan Belgrade on penalties in the third qualifying stages, meaning they dropped into the UEFA Cup rather than going into the Champions League group stages.

Leicester earning a point means they can still escape the relegation zone should they win their last game and Everton lose.

A day before the encounter, the club announced Kieran Trippier as the club’s best player for the 2022/23 season.

“We’re delighted to announce that Kieran Trippier has picked up Newcastle United’s official Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 campaign.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

NFF Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi denies receiving monthly pay in Dollars

Oladimeji Adeoye May 22, 2023 0
Madrid Euro League

Madrid beat Olympiacos to become Euro league Champions

Oladimeji Adeoye May 22, 2023 0

U-20 FIFA WORLD CUP: Flying Eagles open campaign with victory over Dominican Republic

Oladimeji Adeoye May 22, 2023 0

All you need to know as the 2022/23 abridged season comes to an end

Oladimeji Adeoye May 21, 2023 0

Liverpool’s top4 finish dealt a blow at Anfield

Oladimeji Adeoye May 20, 2023 0

BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives Nigeria from France 

Adekunle Taofeek May 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League after 20 years

Oladimeji Adeoye May 23, 2023 0

Afolabi’s death great loss to Lagos government – Uzamat

Merit Ugolo May 23, 2023 0
whistleblower protection

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy May Not Be That Straight Forward

Jideofor Adibe May 23, 2023 0

Bonny-Bodo Road Will Further Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Ahmed

Merit Ugolo May 23, 2023 0

We have set the stage for glorious Delta – Okowa brags

Francis Francis May 23, 2023 0