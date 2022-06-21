Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Newcastle United commemorates Cheick Tiote on his birthday, 5 years after he passed away

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Newcastle United celebrated former and late player, Cheick Tiote. On 5 June 2017, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session with Beijing Enterprise, a second-tier club in China. Unfortunately, doctors could not save the Ivorian and he died in the hospital. Former Newcastle player Demba Ba was among the first players to publish about his demise.

On what would have been his birthday today, unfortunately, his life was shortened and died at age 30.

Tiote was born exactly today, 35 years ago in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. He began his football youth career with FC Bibo in Ivory Coast, where he played his stint for 8 years. He secured his first professional career with Anderlecht in Belgium, where he had the fewest playing time of his career. Furthermore, he was loaned to Roda JC in 2007, and he secured a permanent move to Twente the next year.

Not only that, but he signed for Newcastle United in a deal worth £3.5m. Likewise, he played his most active career in St. James Park for 7 years, managing 156 appearances for the club.

Tiote scored in Newcastle’s memorable comeback from 0-4 to 4-4 against Arsenal in 2011 at St. James Park.

Tiote was part of the Ivorian squad that won the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea. While at Anderlecht, he won the Belgian league twice and the Belgian Cup. At Twente, he was decorated with the Eredivisie and the Dutch Super Cup.

During his death, Newcastle and its Managers reacted to his untimely death.

A statement from Newcastle said: “We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tiote at the age of just 30.

“The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone connected with the clubs he represented.”

Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said: “It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick’s death.

“In all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time.”

Cheick was a devoted Muslim who had two wives and three children.

Heartbreaking moment when Tiote’s son located his father’s name outside Saint James Park stadium in 2021

