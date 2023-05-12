Path Naija News » News » New Twist as Abuja Residents File Lawsuit to Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

New Twist as Abuja Residents File Lawsuit to Stop Tinubu's Inauguration

Adekunle Taofeek May 12, 2023
A fresh suit has been filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, against the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023.

The suit which was filed by some residents in Abuja is seeking an order to prevent the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Bola Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is expected to be sworn in on May 29 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

This new lawsuit is coming amid ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and just 17 days before the President-elect’s inauguration.

The plaintiffs, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023, applied for an order restraining the Chief Justice of Nigeria or any other judicial officials from swearing in Tinubu and Shetima as president and vice president respectively.

They further want a declaration that “the plaintiffs and other FCT residents have a legal interest and constitutional rights to be heard on the question of whether a President-elect must secure at least 25% of votes cast, on the first ballot, in the FCT, Abuja.”

