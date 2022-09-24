Awka

A platform for citizens and non-state actors’ stakeholders in Anambra, The Anambra Civil Society Network ACSONET on Friday, called on the Chukwuma Soludo led administration in the State to rejig its tax/revenue administration strategies for seamless compliance.

The past two days had seen serious protests by the commercial tricycle operators in the State Capital City of Awka, where they crippled transportation, causing many to trek long distances.

Friday’s protest was the worst, as the protest turned into a riot of sorts, with the operators blocking major roads and setting fire on tyres.

The operators are resisting the enforcement of fifteen thousand naira (N15,000.00) monthly levy by the State Government, which was introduced in July, this year.

The new tax regime unveiled by government, confers monthly payment of N15,000 to all tricycle operators, as against the daily payment, which the Soludo administration said amounted to over N1,000, and which was illegally collected.

Some operators had complained over constant hounding of their members by Policemen, personnel of OCHA Brigade, a civil security outfit in the state, and operatives of Anambra Vigilante security services, which were used to enforce the payment.

They are also complaining about a new penalty tariff released by government for traffic offences.

The protesters carried placards expressing their pains and anguish over the high tax.

Some of the placards read: “Soludo wants to kill us. We say no to Soludo” “We cannot pay N15,000”, “We are driving hire purchase,” “I am the breadwinner of the family, N15,000 is too high”, among others.

The ACSONET leader, Prince Chris Azor while reacting to the observed protests by operators of commercial tricycles (Keke) in Awka, reasoned that these protests if allowed to continue, may further worsen the security challenges being experienced in the State.

Comrade Azor, who doubles as the non-state actors Co-chair, Open Government Partnership (OGP), also said the development is posing a disincentive to ease of doing business and direct investments.

“I had earlier engaged the authorities on this, but they didn’t budge,” he regretted.

The Citizen advocate is of the opinion that the monthly lump sum revenue collection may be unwieldy and unsustainable, as most of the operators hardly make enough savings due to the obvious unpleasant economic situation in the country.

He therefore, advised the authorities to device smarter, innovative strategies to lighten the yoke on the operators and indeed Citizens.

Azor further suggested a weekly collection as against the current monthly practice that is causing the present resistance and non-compliance.