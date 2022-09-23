“You have heard; look at all this. And you, will you not declare it? I proclaim to you new things from this time, even hidden things which you have not known.” – *Isaiah 48:6 NASB*

Born in Odense, near Copenhagen, Denmark in 1805, Hans Christian Andersen achieved worldwide fame and attention for creating insightful fairy tales. However, he spent years pursuing his goal of being a novelist and playwright. He achieved some success with his third play, but his first two were considered failures. His career finally took off only after his first children’s book, Fairy Tales, Told for Children, was published. He could have given up after failing as a novelist and playwright, but these failures simply were steps on the path to ultimate success.

Many people go through life experiencing various kinds of frustration and disappointment. They may have experienced failure, or never seen the “right” doors open. Sometimes the answer is to have faith and keep trying. But sometimes God wants us to realize that He has a different vision for our lives. Sometimes, we just need a fresh start, or a new perspective.

God told Isaiah that he was a God who declared the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10). He can proclaim “new things,” defeat armies, perform miracles, or create the world with just a word. He is the God who asks us to trust in Him with our whole heart and not lean on our understanding, confident that He, then, will direct our pathway (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Today, are you discouraged? Do you need a fresh anointing? A new perspective? Don’t be discouraged by failure or frustration. Trust your life to God. He offers you the opportunity to start over again, to begin anew. Let Him proclaim new things for you!

*Prayer:*

Father, I dedicate my life to You. Direct my path. Teach me Your ways. Open up my eyes that I might see how You are directing me. I want to serve You and please You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.