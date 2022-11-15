In order to help the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector of the Nigerian market, which has continued to lose money due to capital flight, struggle with issues of transparency, and slowed growth in both Nigeria and the entire sub-region, a local technology company, NeuRMS, is offering a software solution.

The remedy, known as NeuRMS, is a scalable platform intended to deal with issues small firms in the sub-region face. The company’s founder, Lanre Olaniyan, stated during the launch of the solution in Lagos that Nigeria’s more than 48 million SMEs continue to be taken advantage of by foreign apps that are not made to deal with their specific problems.

According to Olaniyan, the app is a retail management solution that aids companies in addressing local business issues, combating capital flight, fostering efficiency, and ultimately increasing profitability.

He claims that NeU Retail Management software’s business applications, such as point-of-sale features, inventory management, retail customer relationship management, vendor management, business analytics, business reports, employee data management, and more, assist retail business owners in increasing sales.

He outlined how some apps that are imported into the nation lack support, scalability, and feature utilization because they were not created for local use, lamenting the fact that payments are still made in foreign currency in spite of this.

Some of these apps, according to Olaniyan, are only intended for two users, and she emphasized that should a user request an increase in that number, payment would be required.

Some of the market’s solutions, according to Olaniyan, aren’t clever or smart; they lack feedback, have fewer carts and don’t alert users when products are about to expire.

“NeuRMS is a brand-new scalable management solution for retail businesses. With a bias for Nigerian business owners, NeuRMS is software that aims to help Nigeria’s over 48 million SMEs to retain the foreign exchange that they spend on purchasing foreign developed retail management applications.

“NeÜRMS integrates hardware and software solutions to drive retail business efficiencies. Its solutions often include hardware for payment terminals, pads, and mobile devices support for different operating environments including IOS, Android, Windows, and Web OS,” he stated.

The launch, according to Olaniyan, was the culmination of a journey that began in 2020, during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, and was carefully planned with the uniqueness of Africa’s different economies and societies in mind.

Point of Sale (PoS), report and analytics, smart Inventory management and product stock tracking (low stock notification), Supply chain management, Purchase order receiving, printed or electronic receipts, and Multi Live Cart Management are some of its key features, according to him.