Having failed to stampede Emefiele into reversing the policy on abolition of the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes through courts, legislative summons and harassment from the DSS, we must not make the mistake of thinking that the cabal would take defeat easily and move on.

They had tried to frustrate the circulation of the new Naira notes by conniving with their cohorts in commercial banks not feed the new notes into their ATMs or pay it to those who came to make withdrawals. They even sponsored videos trying to show that the Naira notes are inferior, but it appears, that on this matter and a few other things, President Buhari is determined to end well. The President might have had wonderful intentions, but saw most of those intentions sabotaged by members of his Party, and now that he is leaving office, he wants to push through the few policies he can still push through and leave the rest to posterity.

Members of the cabal and their leaders are not pretending about their desperation to have the January 31st deadline extended. This is because they had stashed money away for too long, targeting to use same for illegal electioneering logistics, like bribing electoral officials, vote buying and even hiring militias to wreck havoc in the country. By stashing away trillions of Naira, they make money scarce in circulation, thereby, worsening inflation. Buhari has apparently directed Emefiele to act in the best interest of Nigeria, and for the very first time, we are seeing radical policies aimed at stabilising our Naira being executed and making our elections more credible.

But do not make the mistake of thinking that these people will accept defeat easily. They will certainly fight on and harder. They have already started planting fake news on social media trying to dissuade people from exploiting the many windows made available by the CBN to get all the old notes into the banks.

Some of the cabal members that were not talking have started speaking out. This is as a last resort to blackmail the Federal Government into walking back on this policy. Nasir El-Rufai has come out, unusually, to call for an extension, many more governors will do the same in days to come. And the entire conspiracy will climax with protests taking place across the nation, likely, from Monday or even starting from the weekend. It can be later, but eventually that’s what they will do. They will hire thugs and jobless noisemakers to disturb the peace of the country with protests, calling for extension of the deadline.

If you are not part of them, make good use of the windows made available by the CBN to bank your money. You do not need any cash on you. There are many platforms you can use for online banking assuming, but that’s not correct, the banks do not have enough of the new notes to dispense. Do not unconsciously support the enemies of this country to succeed at their dangerous plans.

NIGERIA SHALL PREVAIL!