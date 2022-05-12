New Music Alert, Zinoleesky, Burna boy, Davido and other artist set to drop hits by Friday

Looks like Nigerian singer and songwriter Zinoleesky aka Oniyide Azeez, has got something hot for his fans and is set to drop it in a few hours.

The 21-year-old artist has hinted abot his new song and when it will be released. He announced in his social media account the release date of his new hit track titled ‘’Loving You”.

Sharing on his IG page an animated music cover photo which appears to look like he is in a loved up position with a lady, he writes as a caption ‘’I Know it’s gon be a buffet on Friday but this particular meal is delicious….#lovingyou.

The fast rising artiste with a profusion of hits in the music industry was signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian records. He rose to stardom with one of his hit songs ‘’caro’’ featuring Naira Marley.

Adding to the list of songs dropping this Friday, Burnaboy- Las last, Davido – Stand Strong, and DJSpinall ft. Asake – Palazo will be dropping this Friday.

