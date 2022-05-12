Thursday, May 12, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
New Music Alert, Zinoleesky, Burna boy, Davido and other artist set to drop hits by Friday

New Music Alert, Zinoleesky, Burna boy, Davido and other artist set to drop hits by Friday

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Looks like Nigerian singer and songwriter  Zinoleesky aka Oniyide Azeez, has got something hot for his fans and is set to drop it in a few hours.

The 21-year-old artist has hinted abot his new song and when it will be released. He announced in his social media account the release date of his new hit track titled ‘’Loving You”.

Sharing on his IG page an animated music cover photo which appears to look like he is in a loved up position with a lady, he writes as a caption ‘’I Know it’s gon be a buffet on Friday but this particular meal is delicious….#lovingyou.

The fast rising artiste with a profusion of hits in the music industry was signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian records. He rose to stardom with one of his hit songs ‘’caro’’ featuring Naira Marley.

Adding to the list of songs dropping this Friday, Burnaboy- Las last, Davido – Stand Strong, and DJSpinall ft. Asake – Palazo will be dropping this Friday.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle