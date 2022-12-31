“‘You also were with Jesus of Galilee.’ […] He denied it with an oath, ‘I do not know the Man!’ […] ‘Surely you also are one of them’ … He began to curse and swear. […] Immediately a rooster crowed. […] He went out and wept bitterly.” – Matthew 26:69-75

Peter must have felt like a complete failure. Just hours earlier, he confidently told Jesus, “Even if I have to die with You, I will not deny You” (v. 35). Then just a brief time later, he did this very thing, denying Jesus three times in very public settings. He even swore that he did not know Him.

It was a devastating moment. After realizing what he had done, Peter “went out and wept bitterly.” This could have been the defining moment of his life. He could have given up and concluded that Jesus never would be able to forgive or use him again.

This same Peter became the rock of the church, used by God in mighty ways. He preached before thousands of people on the day of Pentecost, boldly declared the Word (Acts 2:14-36), fearlessly appeared before rulers, rejected compromise, and declared the truth of the Gospel (Acts 4:8-12).

As you think about your life, you may have made mistakes. You may feel like a failure. You may have said or done things that displeased God. The Bible tells us that no matter what you have done, God can give you a fresh start. If you confess your sins, God promises to forgive you (1 John 1:9).

Right now, stand on God’s Word. Allow Him to set you free and begin anew. Let Him give you a clean slate!

*Reflection Question:*

What sins do you need to confess today?

*Prayer*

Father, I confess my need for You. Forgive my sins. Thank You for Your power, forgiveness, and the opportunity to begin anew. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 26