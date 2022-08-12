A new program called 56Bridge has been released, promising to reinvent the hiring process and cut costs by as much as 80%.

The software, developed by BridgeGap Consults Limited, automates recruitment plans from beginning to end, providing both candidates and recruiters with the flexibility missing from the conventional structure.

A prospective employee’s process begins with building a profile and CV, followed by completing an employment exam, looking through available positions, and finally attending job interviews from any location.

On the other hand, a company may use the app to shortlist individuals, run job exams, and receive pre-recorded interview videos from prospects.

Depending on the needs of each organization’s human resources department, 56Bridge offers five subscription packages: free, beginning, pro, premium, and enterprise.

Mosun Obembe, Group Head of Operations at BridgeGap, said the app could be used for live interviews, from the test through the final evaluation. According to the development team, it is also suited for employing regular and executive personnel.

Obembe emphasized that the product would alter how employment evaluations are carried out in Nigeria and elsewhere. She continued by saying that although it starts in Nigeria, it hopes to soon expand to other African nations.

Obembe claims that the interview tape may be saved in the plug-in video library and later retrieved for analysis.

Chiedozie Egbe, director of marketing and business development, called the solution a paradigm shift in the field of human resources. He claimed that the app’s automation features, which replace the costly and time-consuming previous way, are the best option.

In light of the strain that traditional recruitment placed on both job seekers and recruitment specialists, Edge claimed that the practice was no longer viable.