As part of his first decisive steps in office, the newly-deployed Anambra State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), Mr. Isidore Chukwudi Chikere on Wednesday stated the Command’s readiness to clamp down on unregistered security companies in the State in line with the NSCDC Act.

The Act empowers the Corps to regulate, monitor and supervise the Operation of Private Guard Companies.

Mr. Chikere made this known in his office at the command headquarters in Awka, during his meeting with members of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), an umbrella group for licensed private security guards outfits.

Chikere faulted the act of both private and public institutions, who still patronize the services of unregistered guards, warning that they constitute security threat to citizens and called on them to stop forthwith.

While stressing on the need for information gathering, as mechanism that would enhance security, the Anambra NSCDC boss charged members of the association to always furnish his office with timely and credible Intelligence.

The commandant promised to work with the association to achieve its set objectives, adding that the Corps would take up the challenges they have raised.

“We are not unmindful of the challenges you face in mobilizing the association

“Soon, we will commence sensitization to enable all registered private security guard companies to identify with your association, as it will help us regulate the practice.

“All I ask is that you be not discouraged but remain focused in your legitimate operations.

“On our part, we will continue to support you,” Chikere assured.

The Head of Private Guard Company Department of the Anambra NSCDC, DCC Francis Obinna Nnadi, said the meeting aims to discuss and proffer solutions to the association’s challenges.

He tasked them to work in line with the Corps mandate as they are the ones that render the most relevant grassroots security service with a better understanding of the crime modalities of their area of operations.

Nnadi urged them not to relent as the Command has put in place necessary steps to reposition their services.

“The interactive session is to synergize with them, know their areas of strength and challenges so that we can work together to achieve a secured society.

“Based on the prevailing situation we have found ourselves in the state today, there is need for all stakeholders to work concertedly.

“We have agreed that we will increase sensitization because security should not be left security agencies alone.

“We must collaborate especially at this critical time,” Nnadi pointed out.

He warned that those patronizing those illegal security outfits will be prosecuted alongside them, urging those who wish to engage such services to ask questions before they do.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Dr. Okon Antai while welcoming Comdt. Chikere to Anambra State, enumerated some of the challenges facing their operation in the state.

“It is a fact that members of the vigilante services have taken over the job of private security guards.

“Vigilantes should be people who do community policing in rural locations, but today they can be found almost everywhere acting as private security men,” he said.