New Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari Vows to Tackle Hunger, Food Insecurity 

AS food prices continue to soar, the new Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Monday, acknowledged that one of the biggest problems in the country is hunger and vowed to tackle it head-on.

Kyari made this assertion while he assumed office at the headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja along with the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi.

He said: “It is a long road to where I am seated here I think it started 27 years ago. I won’t bore you with history, all I can say is I am ready and I am willing to commit 100 per cent to the service of this nation.

“We all know the challenges that we face now. Hunger is one of the big problems that we have in this country.

However, the Minister expressed optimism, “I think we have a big challenge but not that it is insurmountable.

“Our target is not only to secure and feed the country but also to export food which we have that potential and it is just there ready to be tapped.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, assured that they will vigorously pursue the ‘Renewed Hope’agenda of President Bola Tinubu in the agricultural sector on the heels of declaring state of emergency on food security.

He also added that they will sit with the management and staff of the Ministry to know where the Ministry is and where the Ministry will be heading according to the vision and aspirations of the President.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, in an address of welcome, expressed joy for the two Ministers coming in the sector is a perfect match.