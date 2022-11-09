James Cleverly, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, revealed that a £95 million investment in Propcom+ will help at least four million Nigerians, including two million women, increase productivity and adapt to the effects of climate change while lowering emissions at the ongoing COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The UK government’s investment in agriculture through the Propcom Mai-karfi program in Nigeria is being built by Propcom+. The new £95 million Propcom+ program will work to solve major obstacles to Nigeria’s sustainable agricultural development.

It will assist in the development of agricultural policies, initiatives, and investments that are climate resilient and that provide nutrition, boost production, adapt, and create resilience while lowering emissions and safeguarding and restoring natural ecosystems.

The new Propcom+ program encourages the gradual transformation of Nigeria’s rural economy in order to enable inclusive and resilient growth. The new initiative will increase rural communities’ and small-scale farmers’ ability for climate-smart agriculture. Together with Nigeria’s thriving private sector, it will focus on agriculture to boost production, strengthen climate resilience, pursue lower emissions, prevent and reverse biodiversity loss, and address some of the root causes of violence and insecurity in Nigeria.

Cleverly stated: “The Glasgow Climate Pact gave the world the tools to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees and build a secure and sustainable future. Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed. The UK will continue to play a leading role in this mission. The funding we have announced will support countries which are facing the devastating impact of climate change, to adapt effectively.”

Nigeria is very vulnerable to climate change and land degradation, according to Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the UK’s deputy high commissioner in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Climate risks are increasing, diminishing productive capacity, and contributing to worsening food insecurity. Farmers are on the front line and highly dependent on seasonal rainfall making them increasingly vulnerable to the changing and unpredictable climate.”

“Tackling climate change and biodiversity loss is a key UK international priority and we remain committed to supporting inclusive and climate resilient growth in Nigeria through the Propcom+ programme which will build on the successes and lessons from previous engagement and deliver on adaptation and resilience, and on nature for climate and people,” Llewellyn-Jones added.