A former presidential aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has asked Christians not to sow their first-ever salary to any “cunning” pastor.

Omokri, known for often stirring controversies, advised in a series of tweets on his verified handle.

He said those who want supernatural abundance, should take their first-ever salary to their parents so they will bless it.

“If you want supernatural abundance, when you get your first ever salary, don’t sow it to any cunning pastor. Take it to your dad. If he is dead, then your mum. Let them bless it, then share it with EVERY member of your family. You will NEVER lack henceforth,” Omokri noted.

He argued that one’s prosperity in life is not tied to any pastor or church, but one’s family.

According to him, if a father blesses the child, not even the strongest pastor on earth can curse such a child, citing the biblical story of Jacob after being blessed by his father, Isaac.

“Your prosperity in life is not tied to any pastor or church. It is tied to your family. If your father blesses you, no one, not even the strongest pastor on Earth can curse you. After Isaac blessed Jacob, Laban’s curse did not affect him! After God, it is parents,” the entrepreneur said.

The former presidential aide also asserted, “You can be a child of God if you look after your family and ignore your pastor. But you can never be God’s child if you spoil your pastor and ignore your family. So says the word of God in 1 Timothy 5:8. Charity begins at home, not church.”