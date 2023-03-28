“Hell and Destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied.” – Proverbs 27:20

Our natural tendency is to desire things we see. The truth is that there never is enough to satisfy our cravings. The Bible tells us that the lust of our eyes is “never satisfied.” The more we look, the more we want. The world is full of “the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life,” things not from God (1 John 2:16).

At the same time, the Bible reminds us that we can influence what we see. David realized that what we see impacts what we desire and how we spend our time and resources. Realizing his control, he wrote, “I will set no base or wicked thing before my eyes” (Psalm 101:3 AMPC).

Realize that you have choices. You can decide what you will look at. You have the option to turn your head, close your eyes, and walk away. You can focus on things that may point you in the wrong direction or toward what is right.

You can determine what you watch, who you listen to, and what you allow into your mind. The Bible encourages us to be proactive with our choices and think about things that are true and noble, just and pure, lovely and of good report (Philippians 4:8). We are to fill our minds with God’s Word.

Ask God to give you discernment and help you make the right choices.

*Reflection Question:*

What choices are you currently facing?

*Prayer*

Father, give me discernment about what I allow into my mind. Help me turn away from temptation. Help me be satisfied by serving You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Proverbs 27