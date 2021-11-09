Dear writers and would-be writers, hear me. No matter what you do in any venture, please do not compromise on quality.

I wrote an article on the fact that good writing would cost you your time. This time is something you will use to put something of value to the public. This time is to ensure that whatever you’re churning out is of very good quality.

This is one feature of your brand you should not compromise on. In content creation, it is important to note that quality is something that would make you stand out.

As usual, not everyone looks into this aspect, they think anything goes as long as they are writing every day. No, my dear, ensure what you’re giving out are quality products.

Your contents in written forms, audios, videos, pictures should be of good quality if you want to be taken seriously by your target audience.

Don’t think that this does not matter. People would still choose products of quality no matter how high the cost is, rather than for low-quality products with lesser prices.

A low-quality product plus low-quality content is a big turn-off to some persons and even brands that would want to contact you for your services.

Take this from me, let excellence be something you stand for, let it be something you are known for.

I watched a YouTube video recently on how to use a particular menstrual product and must confess that in all my years of watching YouTube videos, I’ve never come across such a level of finesse in video creation.

The picture, video and audio quality were superb and trust me, I quickly subscribed to her YouTube channel.

Take time to polish your chosen language of trade, use quality digital tools to produce your content and just make sure it is done excellently. Work on your grammar. Read books from good authors. Practice daily. Be proficient.

Conclusion

Take no half measures at all in building your brand and marketing your products. If your products here are your writing, develop yourself to be the best in the game so people can always refer and come back to you.

Maryann Ijeoma Nwokoye

