“The high priest Ananias came down with some elders and an attorney named Tertullus, and they brought charges against Paul to the governor. After Paul had been summoned, Tertullus began accusing him.” – Acts 24:1–2 NASB

When Paul was on trial before political and religious leaders, he found himself opposed by Tertullus. Men like Tertullus spoke both Greek and Latin and knew Roman laws and customs.

We can be sure that this orator had been trained in rhetoric to make skillful presentations before kings and governors. Tertullus was a formidable foe for Paul in this highly hostile environment. And “the Jews also joined in the attack” (v. 9). Yet Paul was not intimidated, and God granted him favor and success.

Jesus had warned His disciples that they would face opposition. Those who served Him would be brought “before kings and governors on account of My name.” But as Paul confirmed, these situations “will lead to an opportunity for your testimony.” His followers did not need to worry about what to say. He would give them “wisdom which none of your adversaries will be able to oppose or refute” (Luke 21:12–15).

Paul’s experience demonstrated that Jesus’ words were true. Paul did not need to worry. God gave him favor and the words to say.

The same principle is true for you. If you serve God, you do not need to feel intimidated or worry about what others might say about you. He is with you in every situation, by your side. Look for opportunities to give your testimony. Remember, God is faithful. You can depend on Him.

*Reflection Question:*

How have you faced intimidating situations recently?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that You are with me. Give me direction and wisdom, favor, and peace. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 24

