The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General CG Musa has Charged troops of OPHK to stand up to their responsibility as defenders of the Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity by neutralising every terrorist in the NE without mercy.

Maj Gen Musa gave this charge during the graduation ceremony of participants of In-Theatre Train the Trainers’ Course Batch 4 of 2022 where a total number of 5 Officers and 77 Soldiers graduated after a 2 weeks intensive course.

While addressing the Graduands, the Theatre Commander emphasized the need for continuous training as it enhances troops professionalism thereby making them better soldiers. He further enjoined them to put all knowledge gained into practice as well as transfering same to others in their various units and formations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Theatre Training Officer (TTO), Brigadier General SJA Ilorin stated that the 2 weeks rigorous training was designed to enhance participants knowledge on International Humanitarian Law, Civilian Harm Mitigation, use of Offline Map, Ambush and Anti Ambush Drill, Radio Communication, Night Navigation and other Military tactics, techniques and procedures in combat.

The high point of the event was the presentation of certificates, lesson learnt and course critic sessions, recognition and reward to participants who distinguished themselves during the training and the group photograph.