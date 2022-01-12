Netflix And Mo Abudu Take Nollywood To Higher Hights

Gone are the days of low quality Nollywood productions with grainy picture quality and underwhelming sound mixing. These days, production values are being held in higher regards, whether in cinemas or on streaming platforms.

An embodiment of where the Nigerian film industry is at the moment is Chief Daddy 2.

The film, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu, is a sequel of the original Chief Daddy film, which premiered in 2018.

The original film follows a group of immediate and extended family members as they struggle to claim a part of the wealth left behind by the titular Chief Daddy. In the sequel, the struggle to claim this wealth continues.

With a star-studded cast, including the rapper Falz and Nollywood heavyweights such as Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello and Joke Silva, there was definitely bound to be some mouthwatering action and excitement.

The film continues from the aftermath of the Beecrofts having successfully organised Chief Daddy’s highly tasking funeral. The divided family couldn’t wait to grab their share of his inheritance.

Things take an interesting turn when Laila arrives. Laila, who was introduced at the later part of ‘Chief Daddy’ 1, is one of the daughters from Chief Daddy’s numerous escapades. Her return didn’t spell good for the Beecrofts because she surfaced at that moment when they were ready to feast on her late dad’s long-anticipated inheritance.

Laila shows up as the highest shareholder of Beecroft Industries, and shatters their hopes of making any headway with her late dad’s wealth. What happens next? Go find out yourselves, guys!

The movie, which is available on streaming platform Netflix, has garnered mixed reviews from critics. The positive reviews praised the aesthetically vibrant pictures and the comic relief, while the negatives pointed out a lack of sufficient creativity as regards the script.

Ultimately, Chief Daddy 2 is a victory for Nollywood and another step up the ladder of progress