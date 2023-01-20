Zeenab Foods, the owner of the Nigeria Sell Trade House in China, plans to export 20 containers of ginger and sesame seeds to China valued at $1.5 million in an effort to improve foreign exchange profits through agricultural export.

The Nigeria Export Trade House in China would be put into operation by March 2023 thanks to the exporting being done in collaboration with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

As the 20 containers were being transported to the seaport, the Managing Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, in the person of Mr. Babajide Falake, revealed that the council had established three export trade houses in Cairo, Togo, and China, adding that Zeenab Foods had been chosen to run the Export Trade House in China.

In London, America, and Dubai, he claimed, there are plans to establish export trade firms.

He explained that although the warehouse was built in 2020, the opening could not happen until three years later because to Covid-19 restrictions. He also mentioned that it would take 45 days for the items to arrive in China, which is why the warehouse would launch in March.

He stated that “we are calling on Nigerian small and medium enterprises who intend to export to China to take the advantage, saying the trade house is for all exporters, and urged them to link up with Zeenab foods.”

Falake stated that the market is large and that the Export Trade House in China covers all of Asia, including Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Victor Ayemere, the chairman of Zeenab Foods, revealed that three containers of sesame seeds and 17 containers of ginger are being sent to China in advance of the opening of the Nigeria Export Trade House in that country.

Ayemere announced plans to send 300 containers of agricultural products to China in the upcoming 45 days, saying that Nigerians must work with them to export goods to China in order to close the trade gap between the two nations.

Allen Zhang, a representative of the Chinese embassy, disclosed that in 2022, trade between Nigeria and China reached an all-time high of $26 billion.

He claimed that China has been helping Nigeria create infrastructure in order to connect it to the world market, projecting that Nigeria will have a bright future due to its expanding economy.

In order to enhance the sale of more agricultural goods to China, he said they would collaborate with NEPC to open up more markets for Nigerians to sell on.