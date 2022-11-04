To address underlying issues and boost non-export across the states, the National Export Promotion Council (NEPC) collaborated with the State Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and FCT.

The relocation takes place against the backdrop of national growth led by the NEPC, which has witnessed an increase in NEPC offices from 15 in 2016 to 34 while work is being done to set up similar facilities in the states of Bayelsa and Gombe.

Dr. Ezra Yakusak, executive secretary/CEO of the NEPC, spoke at the inaugural national session of state export promotion committees.

Ezra informed the audience that despite the effects of COVID-19 on the economy in 2019 and 2020, the nation’s non-oil export performance had been moving in the right direction over the previous year.

The agency also revealed that the national non-oil export, with a total value of $2.59 billion, had the best performance in 2022.

